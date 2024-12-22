Mbappe’s adaptation to Real Madrid is complete, says Ancelotti

Kylian Mbappe’s initial struggles to meet the demands of playing for Real Madrid are now over as he keeps making great strides in meeting the club's lofty expectations, manager Carlo Ancelotti said ahead of Sunday’s LaLiga game against Sevilla.

Champions Real Madrid look to end their year on a high and keep pace with rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, who meet on Saturday.

Mbappe has scored nine goals in 15 La Liga appearances and two in six Champions League games in his first season for Madrid. The Frenchman netted the opener in their 3-0 victory over Mexican side Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday.

"His adaptation period is over. He has already shown a good version of himself and could still improve," the Italian coach told reporters on Saturday.

"He has recovered well from the small injury he had. He is motivated, excited, and happy to be here. He needed that period, everyone does, but it’s over now."

The Frenchman struggled with a dip in form and adjusting to the Spanish side, but his resurgence has seen him score five goals in his last seven games for Madrid.

Mbappe missed Real's 3-3 draw at Rayo Vallecano last weekend due to a leg muscle injury. Third-placed Real are on 37 points after 17 games, one behind Barcelona and Atletico.

Ancelotti rued the injuries that have kept his four attacking stars from playing together. Vinicius Jr. also suffered a muscle injury, missing three league games before returning as a substitute against Vallecano.

"They haven't played much together because sometimes Rodrygo or (Jude) Bellingham have been injured. But from what I've seen, they combine well and adapt to each other's characteristics," Ancelotti said.

"Sometimes Mbappe has played on the left, sometimes Vinicius has moved inside, and other times Bellingham has drifted to the left. I’m not going to assign a fixed position to all four; I’ll give them the freedom to find the right position."

Defenders Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao will be sidelined for several months with ACL tears suffered early in the season but there was good news for David Alaba who could soon return to bolster Madrid's defence before Champions League fixtures.

"Alaba will return to group training in the end of December and will be available by mid January," Ancelotti said.