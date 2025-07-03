Mbock a doubt for France ahead of England Women's Euro clash

BERN, Switzerland :France captain Griedge Mbock is facing a race against time to be fit for her side's Women's Euro Group D game against England on Saturday after recently picking up a calf injury that she is struggling to recover from.

Midfielder Grace Geyoro told a press conference that the 30-year-old defender was a doubt for their clash with the Lionesses, who are reigning European champions.

"It's true that Griedge has been training separately, there's no doubt that she's still doubtful - now it's going to depend on the coach, and the doctor too," Geyoro said.

"We know that she's with us in any case, that she's behind us and that she'll continue to be with the group, to support us and encourage us ... and then, of course, the young players who are here. If they're here, it's because they're ready to take over if Griedge isn't here, that's for sure."

France lost to Germany in the semi-finals at the last Euros in 2022 and Geyoro said that she and her teammates, who will also face Netherlands and Wales in Group D, have learned some valuable lessons since then about seizing the moment.

"Of course, our aim is to do better. Three years ago, we weren't the same players. We've gained in experience and maturity too. We're obviously approaching the competition differently ... the lessons we can learn are that we know that every match is important, and that the competition is quite short. It goes by really quickly," she explained.

"We've got a group that's going to be very competitive, which is a bit different from our previous group in England. But no, in any case, we're trying to prepare well for this competition. And we're a bit more experienced now, so we're helping this young generation to feel good and to form a close-knit group."