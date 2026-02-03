MCC changes law on laminated bats as cost of willow rises

LONDON, Feb 3 : Cricket bats previously deemed illegal for adult amateur players are to be permitted after a change in the law brought about by the rising cost of English willow.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodian of the laws of cricket since 1787, announced the move on Tuesday as one of 73 changes that will come into effect this year.

Laminated bats - known as Type D bats - had only been permitted in junior cricket.

Type A, B and C bats are made from one piece of high-grade willow while laminated bats are made from three pieces of wood, not necessarily willow, meaning less prime willow is required.

"This is part of an attempt to slow the rising costs of bats around the world," the MCC said in a statement.

"Laminated bats can use up to three pieces of wood, allowing for more of the best quality willow trees to be used, and for lower-quality willow to be glued to a high-quality face."

Concerns that laminated bats could give a performance advantage are unfounded, according to the MCC.

"MCC has spent considerable time testing these bats, and it is not felt that laminated bats will give a significant performance advantage," it said.

"However, it is expected that, at the top level of the game, bats will remain a single piece of willow."

The best cricket bats are made from a specific type of willow grown in England, which is lightweight and tough but takes years to mature.

Costs of elite bats have spiralled in recent years with price tags often approaching £1,000 ($1,365).

