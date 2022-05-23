Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

McClaren, Van der Gaag appointed to Man Utd's backroom staff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

McClaren, Van der Gaag appointed to Man Utd's backroom staff

McClaren, Van der Gaag appointed to Man Utd's backroom staff

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship - Hull City v Derby County - KCOM Stadium, Hull, Britain - August 18, 2021 Derby County technical director Steve McClaren before the match Action Images/Ed Sykes

23 May 2022 05:14PM (Updated: 23 May 2022 05:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former England manager Steve McClaren and ex-Ajax Amsterdam assistant Mitchell van der Gaag will join Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as assistant coaches, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Ten Hag, who was named United manager last month to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, arrives at Old Trafford having led Ajax to their third consecutive Eredivisie title

McClaren coached England for 16 months from 2006 before being sacked following the team's failure to qualify for the 2008 European Championships.

He was assistant manager at United under Alex Ferguson from 1999-2001 and has previously managed Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United.

McClaren managed Eredivisie side Twente on two occasions and appointed Ten Hag as his assistant during his first stint in charge of the club.

Van der Gaag became assistant coach of Ajax under Ten Hag in 2021, replacing Christian Poulsen. Prior to that, he was in charge of the club's reserve side.

The 50-year-old has managed Dutch sides FC Eindhoven and Excelsior Rotterdam.

United added that Van der Gaag's appointment was subject to the provision of a Governing Body Endorsement from the FA and the granting of a UK visa.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us