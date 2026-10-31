McClean set to trade boots for boxing gloves in late career turn

Oct 30 : Former Ireland international and Wrexham captain James McClean is a free agent after parting ways with hometown club Derry City on Wednesday and, though he is not done with soccer, his next sporting appearance may be in boxing rather than football.

The combative 37-year-old, who made his name with Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion and has more than 100 caps, is a boxing fanatic and told Reuters that he wanted to take on British TV star Joey Essex in a bout for the Misfits promotion.

The former Premier League player was speaking to Reuters following the publication of his autobiography, "The Walls".

Known for his direct, no-nonsense style and competitive fire as a footballer, McClean has boxed for years as part of a daily training schedule that keeps him fit physically and mentally. He is relishing the chance to test his skills in the ring.

"Sparring is great, pads are great, bags are great, but there's only one way to find out (how good I am), and that's stepping in the ring," he said.

"Boxing's new to me, so of course there's something I want to prove for myself because it's not something that I've excelled at before ... if that is what's next then, obviously, it's exciting."

Having devoted his life to football, McClean is well aware that he does not have the time to start at the bottom of the boxing ladder and work his way up.

The recent surge in "influencer boxing", where everyone from high-profile social media figures to reality TV stars meet in the ring, means it is an attractive option.

"I'm almost 38 soon so for me to start a professional boxing career and go down that route, starting from scratch, it's just not plausible, given my age and having to do that," he said.

"It (influencer boxing) gives you the opportunity to fight people who aren't pro boxers and they make a decent earning on a couple of fights that probably most professional fighters never make throughout their whole career."

McClean has already been in the celebrity spotlight.

After he moved to Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, McClean featured in the reality TV series "Welcome to Wrexham" as the Welsh club won successive promotions to the second-tier Championship.

"If I never kick a ball again, that's where I'll see the ending of my football career. And what a way to go - I'm from Derry but I actually see that club, because of the bond that we had, as kind of my adopted home, it's unbelievable," he said.

McClean returned to Derry City in January after leaving Wrexham but the termination of his contract by mutual consent means he might make that ring walk sooner rather than later.

"I'm happy now in the last 24 hours because I'm a free man, and for the first time in 20 years, I'm excited about what's next because I can decide what I want to do, and I'm not tied to football or anything else," he added.