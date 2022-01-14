Logo
McCormick named Premier League interim chair
Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Norwich City - London Stadium, London, Britain - January 12, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

14 Jan 2022 01:44AM (Updated: 14 Jan 2022 01:42AM)
Peter McCormick will take over as interim chair of the Premier League when Gary Hoffman steps down on Feb. 1, the league said on Thursday.

The 69-year-old McCormick, a lawyer who has also been interim chairman of the Football Association since November 2020, received the backing of all 20 clubs.

"(Peter) is well known to us all and a trusted pair of hands who will see us through this transition period. The Board's aim is to have a new permanent Chair in place before the start of next season," said chief executive Richard Masters.

Hoffman resigned in November following controversy concerning the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

