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McCullum backs Brook's captaincy after England's tri-series flop
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McCullum backs Brook's captaincy after England's tri-series flop

McCullum backs Brook's captaincy after England's tri-series flop
Cricket - Sixth One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - October 29, 2026 England's Ben Duckett celebrates 150 runs REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
McCullum backs Brook's captaincy after England's tri-series flop
Cricket - Sixth One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - October 29, 2026 England's Harry Brook during the match REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
McCullum backs Brook's captaincy after England's tri-series flop
Cricket - Sixth One Day International - England v Sri Lanka - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - October 29, 2026 England's Harry Brook walks off after loosing his wicket REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
30 Oct 2026 11:55AM
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LAHORE, Oct 30 : England coach Brendon McCullum backed Harry Brook's leadership despite the team's failure to reach the final of the one-day international tri-series in Pakistan, saying the young captain had grown from a challenging assignment.

England lost their opening three matches of the tournament before signing off with a consolation 55-run victory over Sri Lanka in Lahore on Thursday.

Brook's side looked set for another defeat after Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake struck a century, but England rallied to bowl out their opponents for 331 while defending a target of 387.

"He (Brook) will have learned a lot from getting thrust into a situation like this where the game is travelling at breakneck speed, and you're having to make decisions which can win or lose a game," McCullum told Sky Sports.

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The 45-year-old praised Brook's tactical awareness and leadership, saying the batter had earned the support of the dressing room.

"He's one of the best tactical captains I've ever come across," McCullum said.

"He's got such an astute brain. He wears his intelligence lightly externally, but he's a very switched-on man and a very switched-on cricketer. He has the respect of the entire dressing room.

"He leads them. They follow him. He's interactive with his leadership. It's not just him out there on his own. He does call upon many other people as well."

England's preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup will continue with a white-ball tour of Australia in November.

Batter Jacob Bethell and fast bowler Jofra Archer are expected to return after missing the Pakistan tri-series, while former captain Jos Buttler remains sidelined as he recovers from hamstring surgery.

Source: Reuters
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