Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

McCullum a contender to become England test coach: reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

McCullum a contender to become England test coach: reports

McCullum a contender to become England test coach: reports

FILE PHOTO: Brendon McCullum during the MCC World Cricket committee press conference in London in 2017. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

11 May 2022 11:32AM (Updated: 11 May 2022 11:44AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is a contender to take over as England test coach, the BBC and other British media reported.

Chris Silverwood left the role in February in the aftermath of their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named as caretaker. The England and Wales Cricket Board then invited applications for separate test and white-ball coaches.

The reports said 40-year-old McCullum, who is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, was keen on taking the job and that an announcement was expected this week.

Former South Africa and India head coach Gary Kirsten has been linked with the role, while Collingwood was also considered a candidate.

McCullum played the last of his 101 tests at Christchurch in February 2016 against Australia, where he hit the fastest century in the format (54 balls), finishing his career with 6,453 runs including 12 tons and 31 half-centuries.

England last month unveiled New Zealand-born Ben Stokes as their new test captain, hoping for a swift turnaround under the talismanic all-rounder after a tame end to Joe Root's five years in charge.

England face New Zealand in a three-match home series in June.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us