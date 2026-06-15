McCullum worried about Stokes after nightclub incident

June 15 : England head coach Brendon McCullum said he was angry but also concerned about Ben Stokes after the nightclub incident involving his captain and fast bowler Gus Atkinson that led to their omission from the second test against New Zealand at The Oval.

Stokes and Atkinson breached the team’s midnight curfew and were reportedly present when an England security staff member was involved in an incident with a Saracens rugby player.

“You go from being bewildered, to angry, to gutted,” McCullum told reporters on Monday.

“Quickly through talking to Ben and Gus, my emotion turned to worry and concern - for Ben in particular," McCullum added.

The episode is the latest off-field issue for England after vice-captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer outside a nightclub in Wellington in October, while videos during the Ashes showed players drinking during a Noosa break.

Although managing director Rob Key played down talk of a “drinking culture” in March, the ECB introduced a strict midnight curfew.

McCullum said he is in constant touch with Stokes to ensure his well-being, and decisions regarding his captaincy will be taken at a later stage.

"Our concern is with Ben, our concern is handling that situation, making sure we look after him, that he feels supported by us and in communication with us," McCullum said.

"We need to make sure we look after him, rally around him, and in time we'll get on to those sorts of decisions."

Stokes was involved in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017, but was later cleared of charges. He took a break from cricket in 2021 to prioritise his mental wellbeing.

"Whatever he is working through at the moment, it will be because Ben thinks that's right for dealing with what he's feeling at the moment," McCullum said.

"We've always had the best intentions of English cricket at the core of what we are trying to achieve and the decisions we're trying to make."

"Right now, I have a lot of respect, a lot of care for Ben, and I'm doing what I can to support him."

Joe Root will captain a reshuffled side, with speedster Jofra Archer returning, and batter Jordan Cox and fast bowler Sonny Baker making their debuts as England lead the three-match series 1-0. The second test begins on Wednesday.