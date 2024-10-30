McDonald handed contract extension as Australia coach

SYDNEY : Andrew McDonald has been rewarded for his success as Australia coach with a contract extension which will keep him in the job until the end of 2027, Cricket Australia said on Wednesday.

The unassuming former test all-rounder took the job in early 2022 at the end of Justin Langer's divisive reign and has since led Australia to a first Twenty20 World Cup triumph and a sixth 50-overs World Cup title.

In test cricket under McDonald, Australia retained the Ashes after a drawn series in England in 2023 and have risen to the top of the world rankings. They are ranked second in both shorter formats.

"I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing well-being, success and development of this group," McDonald said in a news release.

"The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful but just as importantly created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity.

"International cricket has many challenges for all teams and I am particularly proud how the group, players and staff, across all formats have navigated those together."

The extension means McDonald, who is currently preparing his team for five tests against India, will lead Australia into a home Ashes series in the 2025-26 season.

In 2027, Australia are scheduled to undertake a test tour of India, defend the World Cup title in Southern Africa and host the 150th anniversary test against England in Melbourne.

"Andrew is an outstanding coach and we are thrilled that he has extended his commitment to the Australian men's team," said Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of national teams.

"Andrew has created a performance environment that resonates strongly with the playing group and has produced some outstanding results."