Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

McDonald says no clarity on Australia coach's role
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

McDonald says no clarity on Australia coach's role

04 Apr 2022 03:53PM (Updated: 04 Apr 2022 03:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LAHORE, Pakistan : Australia's interim coach, Andrew McDonald, has held discussions with Cricket Australia (CA) about a full-time role but has little clarity about what the job entails, the 40-year-old said on Monday.

McDonald was put in charge ahead of the team's Pakistan tour after Justin Langer left the job in February, rejecting a short-term extension.

The CA believes coaching across formats can be taxing for one individual and is open to splitting the role.

"The congested test series didn't allow that," McDonald told a news conference in Lahore, referring to talks with CA. "But with a few more gaps in this one-day series, I've had the opportunity."

"Whether that becomes a follow-up conversation we'll wait and see ... Within the chats, there was no great detail or clarity on what the role would look like."

On their first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, Australia won the test series 1-0 but their hosts prevailed in the one-dayers.

McDonald appears to have the backing of test captain Pat Cummins, who has described the coach as "fantastic".

Asked if he wanted the full-time job, McDonald said: "It depends on what it looks like, how Cricket Australia see the job unfolding and looking like and we'll get more detail on that going forward.

"I don't really want to openly share what I think it should look like because that might put people in difficult situations throughout the process."

Australia will conclude their tour of Pakistan with a one-off Twenty20 match in Lahore on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Robert Birsel)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us