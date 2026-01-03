McGinn on the double as Villa go second with 3-1 win over Forest

Jan 3 : John McGinn ‌scored a second-half brace and Ollie Watkins struck for the fourth time in three games as Aston Villa secured a 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, provisionally taking second place in the Premier League table.

The hosts, who have not lost at Villa Park since August, shook off Tuesday's loss to leaders Arsenal that ended an 11-match winning streak by clinching their 11th straight home win in all competitions to go a point above third-placed Manchester City, who host Chelsea ‌on Sunday.

"We wanted to show a wee bit of reaction, maybe the start ‌of another 11-game winning run... we've made (our home) a fortress," McGinn told Sky Sports after his first brace in the English top-flight.

Villa enjoyed 77.8 per cent of the possession in the first half and could have taken an early lead, but Forest keeper John Victor did well to stick out his foot and deny Watkins from close range in the second minute.

But Watkins remained a threat and his persistence paid off in added time before ‍the break, when Morgan Rogers found the England forward at the edge of the box. Watkins fired home with his right foot, beating a diving Victor.

MCGINN SCORES MAIDEN PREMIER LEAGUE DOUBLE

The hosts doubled their lead in the 49th minute, when Matty Cash picked out McGinn with a quick cross from the right. The Scotland midfielder found the net ​near the far post with a left-footed ‌flick, scoring his first goal since October.

Forest pulled one back right after the hour mark, when Dilane Bakwa's ball took a slight deflection off a Villa defender and reached Morgan Gibbs-White, ​who had enough space to charge down to the six-yard box and found the net.

But Villa restored their two-goal cushion ⁠12 minutes later, as Victor came off his ‌line to intercept Youri Tielemans, only for the Belgian to find McGinn, who dodged the keeper and finished ​in an empty goal.

Victor got injured in the attempt to stop McGinn, and was forced off the field, visibly upset with himself for the error that sealed Forest's fourth straight ‍loss.

"I know we need points but we showed a work ethic and desire. We always know Villa start with ⁠a high press. So the key was to absorb that pressure and silence the fans a bit. We were unfortunate to concede ​right before halftime," said Forest ‌captain Gibbs-White.

Villa visit Crystal Palace on Wednesday, a day after Forest play West Ham United.

(Reporting ‍by ​Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)