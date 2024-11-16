McGinn's late goal gives Scotland 1-0 win over 10-man Croatia

GLASGOW, Scotland : Scotland's John McGinn scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Croatia for their first Nations League victory in their penultimate Group A1 game at Hampden Park on Friday.

Croatia remain on seven points behind Portugal, who clinched top spot and moved to 13 with a 5-1 win over Poland. Scotland are still bottom but now level on four points with third-placed Poland, setting up a key match between the two on Monday.

Croatia dominated the first half and will rue their missed chances before midfielder Petar Sucic was dismissed for a second yellow card in the 44th minute after barging into John Souttar.

Croatia captain Luka Modric was booked for arguing with the referee, meaning he will miss Monday's game against Portugal.

McGinn had the Tartan Army roaring with his 86th minute goal after Ben Doak, who was terrific in the second half, beat his man before launching a cross that goalkeeper Andrej Kramaric punched away only for McGinn to fire home the dramatic winner.