McGregor says he injured ACL, meniscus in loss to Holloway

July 19 : Conor McGregor sustained injuries to his ACL and meniscus during the Irishman's much-anticipated return to the octagon earlier this month, the former two-weight world champion said on Sunday.

The 38-year-old's fight with American Max Holloway in Las Vegas on July 11 ended after 69 seconds due to a knee injury.

McGregor landed awkwardly after attempting a jump kick and tried to fight on for a few seconds but looked towards the referee to signal that he could not continue.

"It was ACL and meniscus. It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time the opposite leg. Quite shocking," McGregor wrote on social media on Sunday.

Last week, McGregor said he would undergo surgery and hoped to return for the final fight of his UFC contract.

He now aims to be back by the summer of 2027.

"With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer," McGregor said.

"I am walking without a crutch. I did leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive."