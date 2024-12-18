McGregor says he is in preliminary agreement to fight Logan Paul

Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has reached a preliminary agreement to fight American social media influencer-turned-fighter Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match, the former UFC champion said on social media on Tuesday.

McGregor, who was ordered to pay damages last month after a jury in a civil trial at Ireland's High Court found he assaulted a woman in 2018, said the fight would take place in India but did not specify when it would potentially occur.

"I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India. I have agreed," McGregor wrote on X.

"I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

Paul, whose 27-year-old younger brother Jake fought 58-year-old former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson in a widely watched Netflix event that strained the streaming platform's servers, has few fights under his belt.

The 29-year-old American survived eight rounds against retired five-division champion Floyd Mayweather, who is 18 years his senior, in an exhibition fight three years ago.