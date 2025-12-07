McIlory calls for Australian Open rescheduling in bid to lure stronger field

Dec 7 : Rory McIlroy, the world's second-ranked golfer, has called on organisers of the Australian Open to reschedule the event in an effort to attract a stronger international field to the tournament in the future.

The Northern Irishman, who completed a career grand slam this year when he won the U.S. Masters, was one of the main draws at Royal Melbourne this week and finished in a tie for 14th, eight shots behind winner Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen.

"I've been excited to come back down here for a while, it's been over 10 years since I played in the Australian Open," McIlroy said after his final round.

"This is a golf tournament that has got so much potential and I think it showed a little bit of that this week. There's still a ways to go.

"I would love to have a few more players come down and play. But it's hard. There's three tournaments going on in the schedule this week.

"There needs to be conversations had with people much more important than me that set the schedules and do all that sort of stuff.

"Hopefully the Australian Open can find a date that accommodates everyone and everyone can at least have the option to come down and play."

The tournament marked the end of a stellar season for the 36-year-old.

In addition to his long-awaited Masters success, McIlroy won a seventh Race to Dubai title plus the Irish Open and was a member of the European team that successfully defended the Ryder Cup in the U.S. in September.

"I'm looking forward to a little break," he said. "I played a pretty heavy schedule post the summer, with the Irish Open, then the Ryder Cup and then I've been globetrotting all over the last couple of months."

"I'm excited to have little bit of downtime, finally reflect on everything, maybe watch a few of the tournaments back. I've not really let myself do that too much."

"Looking forward to the Christmas break and put the feet up, a few glasses of wine and think back on about what an unbelievable year it's been."