McIlroy crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year after Masters victory

Dec 18 : ‌Rory McIlroy was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Thursday after completing the career Grand Slam with a long-awaited Masters triumph.

England rugby union standout Ellie Kildunne finished second and Formula One world champion Lando Norris placed third in the public vote.

McIlroy won the Masters at ‌Augusta National in April, becoming only the ‌sixth man – and first European – to complete the full set of major championships.

The 36-year-old Northern Irishman also played a key role in Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph, while adding victories at the Irish Open in front of his home fans, and the Players ‍Championship.

He won the U.S. Open, The Open and PGA Championship by 2014 but had to wait another 11 years to add the Green Jacket.

"2025 has been the year I made my dreams come ​true," McIlroy said. "From Augusta ‌to the Ryder Cup and everything in between. It's the year dreams are made of."

Kildunne led England to ​a 2025 Women's Rugby World Cuptriumph, scoring five tries during the tournament.

The ⁠26-year-old full-back, who plays for ‌Harlequins Women at club level as well as the Red ​Roses, was named the World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year in 2024.

Norris claimed his first Formula ‍One drivers’ championship following dramatic late-season battles, ending Max Verstappen’s four-year ⁠reign and helping McLaren secure the constructors’ title for their first ​championship double since 1998.

(Reporting ‌by Janina Nuno Rios and Angelica Medina in ‍Mexico ​City; Editing by Ken Ferris)