McIlroy hopes to see Woods return from injury in 2026

Four-times major champion Rory McIlroy said on Wednesday he does not expect Tiger Woods, who had surgery this week for a ruptured Achilles tendon, to return to competition this year.

Woods, 49, did not offer insight on the severity of his latest injury setback or a recovery timeline but McIlroy thinks the 15-times major winner has a long period of recuperation ahead of him.

"Yeah. It sucks. He doesn't have much luck when it comes to injuries and his body," McIlroy told reporters at TPC Sawgrass ahead of this week's Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

"Obviously he was trying to ramp up to get ready for Augusta, and Achilles surgeries obviously aren't fun. Hoping he's in good spirits and hoping he's doing okay.

"We obviously won't see him play golf this year, and hopefully we see him maybe play in 2026."

Woods, who many were hoping to see compete at the April 10-13 Masters at Augusta National, said he ruptured his left Achilles tendon while training.

It marked the latest setback for Woods, who has played a limited schedule since his February 2021 car crash and has not appeared in an official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at last July's British Open.

Although McIlroy did not want to speculate on what Woods has in mind for his golfing future, the Northern Irishman felt he would attempt to return to competition at some point.

"He'll try. I know he'll try. But that's a question for him, not for me," said McIlroy. "I obviously don't know what's in his head. But judging by prior behavior, he'll definitely try."

Woods won his most recent major at the 2019 Masters, a remarkable victory that followed several major back and knee surgeries.

Woods previously admitted he had no desire to resume a full playing schedule but wanted to ramp up his preparations for a few events each year.