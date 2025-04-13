McIlroy level with DeChambeau at Masters after double-bogey start

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Rory McIlroy, needing a win to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors, saw his two-shot lead over Bryson DeChambeau evaporate after opening the final round of the Masters with a double-bogey on Sunday.

McIlroy, facing the ultimate test of nerves and playing in a final pairing featuring two of the game's most popular players going toe-to-toe, sent his tee shot at the first into a fairway bunker and was left with an awkward stance for his second shot.

Forced to lay up with his second shot, McIlroy sent his third to the back of the first green from where he three-putted from 18 feet.

U.S. Open champion DeChambeau had hit his opening tee shot into the trees of the left but recovered and took advantage when he drained a seven-foot par putt.

With McIlroy and DeChambeau playing in the same group, it marks only the fourth time in the past 30 years that the final pairing of a major will feature two multiple major champions.

For McIlroy, this week marks his 11th and perhaps best shot at joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods in golf's most exclusive club of men who have earned a career Grand Slam.

The Northern Irishman arrived at the year's first major in top form and as the sentimental favourite having dealt with more than a decade of major championship heartache, including a history of struggles at the Masters.

DeChambeau, who outdueled McIlroy in the final round last June at Pinehurst to claim a second U.S. Open title, is the only player to break 70 in each of the first three rounds this week.

Canada's Corey Conners, who began the day four shots back of McIlroy, was playing in the penultimate pairing and began his day with a bogey at the first.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama was in the clubhouse with the low round of the day after carding a six-under-par 66 that left the 2021 Masters winner at two under on the week.

The final round of the year's first major was being played on a picture-perfect day under clear blue skies and dazzling sunshine at Augusta National where temperatures were slightly cooler than normal.