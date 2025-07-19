McIlroy makes early charge as leader Scheffler starts third round

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland : Home favourite Rory McIlroy birdied three of his first holes to begin a third-round charge in perfect scoring conditions at the British Open on Saturday.

The 36-year-old began the day on three under par after two up-and-down rounds, seven strokes behind midway leader Scottie Scheffler, but roars resounded across the Dunluce Links as he made just the start required to mount a challenge.

With huge galleries swarming down the first fairway and massed around the green, McIlroy left himself a 36-foot putt for birdie and curled his effort into the cup.

He was close to an eagle at the par-five second, settling for another birdie, and made up his third stroke of the day at the fourth after a superb approach left him a seven-foot putt.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, bidding to win the Open for the second time after his maiden title at Hoylake in 2014, was at six-under in a tie for fifth as world number one Scheffler began his third round alongside England's Matt Fitzpatrick who began the day at nine under.

After two days of unpredictable weather, the weather gods relented on Saturday to encourage a feast of birdies.

Early starter Russell Henley of the United States made five birdies and then an eagle on the 12th to rocket up the leaderboard to reach six under with four holes of his round remaining. England's Justin Rose had also reached six under after making five birdies in his opening seven holes.

American Brian Harman, winner two years ago at Royal Liverpool, started two shots off the lead, but made a terrible start though as he made double bogey on his opening hole to fall back to six under.

Scheffler safely made par at the first but Fitzpatrick dropped a shot after missing a short par putt on the first.