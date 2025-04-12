McIlroy rebounds at Masters to keep Grand Slam hopes alive

AUGUSTA, Georgia :Rory McIlroy breathed new life into his bid to complete the career Grand Slam at this week's Masters with a stunning trip through Augusta National's famed Amen Corner on Friday that left his opening-round stumble a distant memory.

McIlroy had arrived at the year's first major in top form and a favourite to complete the set of golf's four majors on his 11th attempt, but he cut a dejected figure after a late collapse to his opening round.

But the Northern Irishman managed to put that dismal start behind him on Friday as he returned a bogey-free six-under-par 66 that left him at six under on the week, in a share of third place and two shots back of halfway leader Justin Rose.

"Overall just proud of myself with how I responded today after the finish last night," said McIlroy.

"I just had to remind myself that I played really good golf yesterday, and you know, I wasn't going to let two - you know, two bad holes sort of dictate the narrative for the rest of the week."

McIlroy had just one birdie on his outward nine, while others made early moves. His hopes of getting back into the Masters mix seemed about ready to fade when he misread his 18-foot birdie attempt at the par-five eighth.

But McIlroy refused to back down and roared out of the turn with two consecutive birdies at the 10th and 11th, the latter marking the start of Augusta National's storied three-hole stretch known as Amen Corner.

McIlroy caught a lucky break at the short par-three 12th where his tee shot bounced into the flowers behind the green before rolling back out. He then made par after putting from off the green to four feet.

The 35-year-old then pulled off a remarkable second shot from the pine straw at the par-five 13th where his approach settled nine feet from a tricky pin position at the back right corner of a raised green guarded by a tributary to Rae's Creek.

McIlroy seized the opportunity and rolled in the putt for the first eagle of the day and added a birdie at 15 that allowed him to make a much more enjoyable walk into the clubhouse a day after opting not to speak to media.

"Yeah, I rode my luck a little bit with that second shot, but was nice to take advantage of it," said McIlroy.