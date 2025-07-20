McIlroy rides luck and crowd support to keep Open dream alive

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland :Rory McIlroy fed off a wave of his fans' euphoria to shoot a brilliant third-round 66 at Portrush on Saturday and remain in contention to win his second British Open title.

The world number two from Northern Ireland struggled for inspiration in opening rounds of 70 and 69, but he birdied three of his first four holes before sinking a stunning 56-foot eagle putt on the par-five 12th to send his fans into raptures.

"It was incredible," he said. "It was so much fun. I got off to the perfect start."

Another birdie followed at the 15th, a bogey at the 11th hole the only blemish as he finished on eight under par to stay in the mix to win his sixth major crown.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Then to play those last seven holes at three-under I thought was a good effort," he said.

"I played well. I rode my luck at times, but it was an incredible atmosphere out there. I feel like I've at least given myself half a chance tomorrow."

The big problem for McIlroy, who became the sixth player to complete golf's Grand Slam of all four major titles by winning the Masters in April, is that world number one Scottie Scheffler will start the final round six shots ahead of him.

"He's playing like Scottie. I don't think it's a surprise," McIlroy said.

"Everyone's seen the way he's played over the last two or three years. He's just so solid. He doesn't make mistakes. He's turned himself into a really consistent putter as well so there doesn't seem to be any weakness there."

McIlroy is planning a quiet evening and Sunday morning without any rugby matches to worry about.

"Grab some dinner, try to sleep as much as I can," he said. "Don't have any rugby to distract me tomorrow morning. Watched New Zealand-France and the Lions game today."