Sport

McIlroy takes aim at remaining majors after Masters disappointment
McIlroy takes aim at remaining majors after Masters disappointment

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2023 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second round REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

03 May 2023 11:20AM (Updated: 03 May 2023 11:20AM)
Rory McIlroy's disappointing performance at the Masters left the Northern Irishman needing to take a break from the game but the world number three said he is ready to the return to the Tour with renewed focus on the remaining three majors of the year.

McIlroy, who won the last of his four majors in 2014, was looking to become the sixth player to complete the men's career Grand Slam at Augusta National but missed the cut by two shots.

He then withdrew from the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, a decision which cost him $3 million and drew plenty of criticism from his fellow professionals.

McIlroy told Golf Channel on Tuesday he needed the time away.

"Obviously, after the disappointment of Augusta, and it's been a pretty taxing 12 months mentally, so it was nice to just try to disconnect and get away from it," he said.

"I think for me it was a nice reset because I still had to realise that there's three more majors this year, there's a ton left to play for," added the 33-year-old, who will return at this week's Wells Fargo Championship in North Carolina.

The PGA Championship, the second major of the year, will be held later in May followed by the U.S. Open in June and The Open Championship in July.

Source: Reuters

