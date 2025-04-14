Logo
McIlroy wins Masters playoff to complete career Grand Slam
Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 13, 2025 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green of the 1st play-off hole after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam REUTERS/Mike Blake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 13, 2025 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green and 1st play-off hole after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 13, 2025 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green and 1st play-off hole after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam REUTERS/Mike Blake
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 13, 2025 Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green and 1st play-off hole after winning The Masters and completing a career grand slam REUTERS/Brian Snyder
14 Apr 2025 07:20AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2025 08:09AM)
AUGUSTA, Georgia :Rory McIlroy beat Justin Rose on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff at the Masters on Sunday to become the sixth player, and first European, to complete the career Grand Slam of golf's four majors.

McIlroy, who squandered a four-shot lead on the back nine during regulation, wasted no time in the playoff as he stuffed his approach at the par-four 18th two feet from the cup for a tap-in birdie after Rose missed his 15-footer.

When the winning putt dropped, McIlroy raised his arms toward the clear sky and let his putter fall behind him as he dropped to his knees overcome with emotion.

McIlroy then embraced his wife Erica and daughter Poppy as chants of "Rory! Rory!" rang out around the green while he made his way toward Butler Cabin to slip into a Green Jacket that he almost threw away earlier after a back-nine stumble.

For McIlroy, who was making his 11th attempt at completing the Grand Slam, the feat marked a crowing achievement in his career and delivered his first major title since August 2014.

"It's my 17th time here and I started to wonder if it would ever be my time," McIlroy said just before slipping on the Green Jacket during the presentation ceremony.

"I'm just absolutely honored and thrilled and just so proud to be able to call myself a Masters champion."

The Northern Irishman had a chance to seal his fifth majorin regulation but missed a five-foot par putt at the 18th hole where Rose had earlier closed his round with a 20-footer for birdie.

It marked more Masters heartbreak for Rose, who lost in a 2017 playoff to Sergio Garcia and has now finished runner-up three times at Augusta National.

Source: Reuters
