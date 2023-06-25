Logo
Sport

McKennie, Dest's Gold Cup absence to count toward CONCACAF suspension
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Leeds United - London Stadium, London, Britain - May 21, 2023 Leeds United's Weston McKennie looks dejected after West Ham United's Declan Rice scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - El Salvador v United States - Estadio Cuscatlan, San Salvador, El Salvador - September 2, 2021 Sergino Dest of the U.S. reacts REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo
25 Jun 2023 11:54AM
U.S. Soccer said midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergino Dest missing the Gold Cup games will count toward their suspension for "on-field player misconduct" imposed after an altercation at the Nations League semi-final against Mexico.

CONCACAF - the governing body for soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean - suspended McKennie and Mexico's Cesar Montes for four matches, and Dest and Mexico's Gerardo Arteaga for three. The suspensions include the automatic one-match ban imposed on players who receive red cards.

McKennie and Dest are not part of the United States squad for the Gold Cup, whereas defenders Montes and Arteaga are included in Mexico's roster.

The United States kicked off their Gold Cup campaign against Jamaica on Saturday, while Mexico begin theirs against Honduras on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

