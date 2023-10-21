McKeown 'super stoked' after setting backstroke world record

Australia's Kaylee McKeown said she did not expect to break the world record in the women's 50 metres backstroke after setting a new mark on Friday at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Budapest.

The 22-year-old, who completed a clean sweep of the backstroke events at the world championships in Japan in July, touched in 26.86 seconds to go under the previous record of 26.98, set by China's Liu Xiang in 2018.

"I never saw myself as a sprinter so it's really nice to have that under my belt," McKeown said.

"I just wanted to get out fast and see what I can do ... I am super stoked with that."

McKeown is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m backstroke and now holds the world record in the 50m, 100m and 200m events in her favoured discipline.

"Next year is going to be a really tough year so the more confidence I can build, the better," she said.

"I have been trying to do a couple of things differently and I am pleased that they are working."