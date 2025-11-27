McLaren are right to let drivers race freely, says Verstappen

DOHA :McLaren are right to let their drivers race freely for the Formula One title and Oscar Piastri would be labelled a number two if he accepted anything else, Red Bull's Max Verstappen said on Thursday.

McLaren's Lando Norris could secure the crown in Qatar on Sunday but has teammate Piastri and four-times world champion Verstappen chasing 24 points behind, with 58 still to be won.

Constructors' champions McLaren have assured their drivers equal status and Verstappen, who is on an impressive run of form and stands to benefit if they take points off each other, said that decision was 'perfect'.

"I think you can't do a better job than allowing them to race," the Dutch driver, whose current teammate Yuki Tsunoda is a clear number two, told reporters.

"Why would you suddenly now say that Oscar wouldn't be allowed anymore to (race). If that was said to me, I would have not rocked up.

"If you're a real winner and a racer, as a driver, then you go for it. I mean, even if you're behind. What's the point otherwise in turning up? Otherwise you can just easily label yourself as a number two driver. Which I think he doesn't want to be.

"Hopefully we can make it a great battle until the end."

Piastri earlier told reporters the subject of helping Norris to ensure McLaren's title double had been discussed and dismissed.

"We've had a very brief discussion on it, and the answer is no," said the Australian.

"I'm still equal on points with Max and I've got a decent shot of still winning it if things go my way so, yeah, that's how we'll play."

SEVEN RACE WINS EACH

Piastri and Norris have both won seven races this season and the pair have managed to remain on good terms, a rare occurrence in Formula One when there has been so much at stake.

"I think there's still a chance, and it's played out that way a couple of times before," said the Australian, whose manager Mark Webber was involved in a four-way title battle in 2010 that ended up favouring Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel, of his title hopes.

Vettel went into the final race of that season in Abu Dhabi third overall, 15 points off the lead and without having previously topped the standings.

The German had stated before the race that he would help Red Bull teammate Webber if necessary but ended up winning both race and title.

"I know it's not impossible," said Piastri, who could become the first Australian to take the title since Alan Jones in 1980. "Obviously I also know that it's a bit of an outside shot.

"I can't just rely on having a perfect final two weekends... I need other things to go my way, and I'm very aware of that.

"I'm just going to try and have the best weekends I can, which I try and do every weekend, and see what happens to everyone else."

Ferrari and Mercedes, while not fighting for the drivers' championship, are also in the battle for second place behind McLaren in the constructors' standings and could take points from any one of the individual contenders.

"Regardless of what the championship picture looks like for others, everyone is going out there to try and fight for wins and podiums," said Piastri.

"So I don't expect anyone to make life easy."