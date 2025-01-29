Logo
McLaren boss calls for permanent F1 stewards after Herbert axed
Formula One F1 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas Strip Circuit, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - November 21, 2024 McLaren chief executive Zak Brown before practice REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain - March 30, 2019 Former driver Johnny Herbert interviews Ferrari's Charles Leclerc REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
29 Jan 2025 07:20PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2025 08:50PM)
LONDON :McLaren boss Zak Brown called for permanent stewards in Formula One after the governing FIA dropped former racer Johnny Herbert on Wednesday, arguing his work as a media pundit was incompatible with the role.

Brown, whose team won the constructors' title last season, told the Autosport Business Exchange conference in London that McLaren would happily pay their share of the cost of professional officials.

Stewards are largely unpaid volunteers, other than travel expenses, appointed by the FIA on race-by-race basis to ensure the rules are applied consistently and fairly during race weekends and handing out punishments as necessary.

"I don't think we're set up for success by not having full-time stewards," said Brown.

"As far as paying for stewards, this will probably be unpopular amongst my fellow teams (but) I'm happy if McLaren and all the racing teams contribute. I think it's so important for the sport.

"It can't be that expensive. If everyone contributes it's not going to break the bank."

Herbert, a three-times race winner from 160 starts who competed for an array of F1 teams in the 1980s and 1990s and won the Le Mans 24 Hours, had been scheduled to officiate at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

The 60-year-old former Sky Sports F1 pundit angered four-times world champion Max Verstappen and father Jos last season for media comments about the Red Bull driver's track behaviour.

"It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA," the governing body said in a statement.

"Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.

"We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours."

There was no immediate comment from Herbert, one of the stewards in Mexico City last season who handed Verstappen two 10-second penalties for aggressive moves on his McLaren title rival Lando Norris.

"Those penalties in Mexico won’t stop Max Verstappen from pushing Lando Norris off the track in the future," the Briton commented afterwards, referring to the Dutch driver's driving style as "harsh".

"I am such a big fan of Verstappen and it frustrates me massively when he drives the way he did in Mexico," he added.

The Briton has continued to offer opinions, circulated in the media, for betting websites.

Source: Reuters

