McLaren target title after front row sweep in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI :Lando Norris led a McLaren front row sweep in qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday with the team perfectly placed to win their first Formula One constructors' title since 1998.

The Briton swept to pole position 0.209 seconds clear of Australian teammate Oscar Piastri at the floodlit Yas Marina circuit.

"We want to win, I want to win. We know what we have to do...tomorrow we will have a good chance," said Norris, calling it a perfect day.

Ferrari, 21 points behind McLaren, saw their challenge unravel with Carlos Sainz third on the grid but Charles Leclerc set to start on the back row after qualifying 14th with an additional 10 place penalty.

"I think it was already extremely difficult, a mission impossible before the weekend started," said Sainz of Ferrari's prospects.

"It was always going to be difficult...but until the chequered flag comes down tomorrow anything is possible."

Nico Hulkenberg was a remarkable fourth fastest for Haas with four times world champion Max Verstappen fifth for Red Bull.

Pierre Gasly will line up sixth for Alpine, George Russell seventh for Mercedes and Fernando Alonso eighth for Aston Martin and Valtteri Bottas, in what is likely to be his last F1 race, ninth for Sauber.

Sergio Perez completed the top 10 for Red Bull.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified only 18th in his last race for Mercedes before switching to Ferrari, the Briton unlucky after a broken plastic bollard was wedged under his car.

"You couldn't make it up, you really couldn't, but it is what it is," said Hamilton, historically the most successful driver at the track with five wins.

"We gave it everything, I gave it everything, the car was in a good place. Every practice session went well, I was ahead of my teammate all weekend but when we got to qualifying I think as a team we didn't perform in terms of the timing."