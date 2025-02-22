Logo
Sport

McLaren names IndyCar legend as new team principal
McLaren names IndyCar legend as new team principal

FILE PHOTO: May 26, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; IndyCar Series driver Tony Kanaan during Carb Day practice for the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

22 Feb 2025 02:51AM
McLaren promoted legendary driver Tony Kanaan to team principal of its IndyCar organization on Friday.

Kanaan, 50, had been the team's deputy boss since the end of the 2024 season after serving as a special advisor.

McLaren also named Kevin Thimjon as its president on Friday.

"A lot has happened since my last Indy 500 less than two years ago, to say the least," said Kanaan, a 16-time winner who ended his driving career after the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

"I've embraced every opportunity to grow with the team and I'm excited to officially step into the Team Principal role, and having Kevin join to take on the business side of our team is part of our winning strategy," he continued. "We're always looking for good people and talent to make the team stronger, and he and I will work well together."

The Brazilian-born Kanaan won the IndyCar Series championship in 2004 and the Indianapolis 500 in 2013.

Thimjon joins McLaren after previously working with Core BTS, Lids Sports Group and Just Marketing International.

McLaren drivers Pato O'Ward, Nolan Siegel and Christian Lundgaard open the 2025 IndyCar Series season March 2 at the St. Petersburg (Fla.) Grand Prix.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters
