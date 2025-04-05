McLaren promise Verstappen a battle, come rain or shine

SUZUKA, Japan :McLaren's Lando Norris could do little but tip his hat to Max Verstappen after a sensational qualifying lap put the Dutchman on pole for the Japanese Grand Prix but was relishing the prospect of racing the world champion for the win on Sunday.

Championship leader Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri looked set to lock up the front row for the second time in three races this year on Saturday until Verstappen produced a brilliant final lap in his Red Bull.

"I've been feeling good, the car's been feeling good from the off as well," Norris said.

"We've been chipping away. I think between the both of us we've been quickest in every session bar this one, so it's the little frustrating one.

"I feel I got everything out of the car. Just a tiny (margin) but Max did an amazing lap," he added.

Team Principal Andrea Stella also acknowledged the quality of Verstappen's final lap but said it had been a positive qualifying for Norris and Piastri, who will start second and third on the grid.

"We were definitely in contention for pole position, three cars in 40 milliseconds, which shows we are very competitive," Stella said.

"A good position to start the race tomorrow."

The prospect of rain overnight and potentially during Sunday's race should at least put paid to the problem of trackside grass fires, which triggered five red flags over the first two days of action at Suzuka.

Norris took the chequered flag ahead of Verstappen in wet conditions in the season-opening race in Melbourne and the Briton was anticipating another thrilling battle.

"It's probably going to be a bit of a race like Melbourne, and that was an exciting race for everyone," he said.

"Now I've got to try and do some overtakes, you know? So we'll see. It's exciting. I think the unknown of the weather is going to make it exciting and nerve-wracking for everyone."

Australian Piastri, who won last time out in Shanghai, said he was disappointed with a final qualifying lap which left him third on the grid.

"I think it is still all to play for in the race," he said.

"Just see what the weather does. Obviously the game plan is to try and finish two spots ahead of where I'm starting. But apart from that, we'll see what we get."