McLaren put Senna logo, dropped by Williams, on their halo

MONACO : McLaren have given a permanent home on their cars to a logo paying tribute to late Formula One great Ayrton Senna after rivals Williams removed it at the start of the season.

The Brazilian won all three of his titles with McLaren before his death in a Williams at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The Williams cars had carried various versions of the Senna logo, from a trademark 'S' to special-edition stickers, since 1995 but the team changed owners in 2020 and founder Frank Williams died last year.

"We feel it's right that we, as McLaren, should recognise his contribution to our sport by carrying his name with us wherever we go racing," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown in a statement.

Monaco, a race Senna won six times including five in a row for McLaren between 1989 and 1993, marks the start of the initiative with the Senna name and S placed on the base of the halo head protection device.

"Seeing the Senna logo on a McLaren is an amazing feeling," said Senna's nephew Bruno. "We have a rich history together as a family and as a team, and it is very important to us that the logo is always in F1."

Brown said the addition, with the support of the Senna family, would be permanent and he could not think of a better race than Monaco to recognise Senna.

"It will serve as a constant reminder of Ayrton Senna's sensational talent for us as a team, and for all our fans around the world," added the American.