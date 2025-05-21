McLaren ready to regain momentum in Monaco

MONACO : Max Verstappen's victory at Imola last weekend showed Red Bull's champion remains a force in the Formula One title battle but Sunday's showcase Monaco Grand Prix should see McLaren regain the momentum.

Last year's home winner Charles Leclerc cannot be counted out, even with Ferrari's current qualifying woes, and nor can Mercedes but McLaren have won a record 15 times in Monaco and the slow, twisty circuit should suit their car.

The question is whether Oscar Piastri will increase his 13-point lead around the principality's metal-fenced streets, or if teammate Lando Norris can whittle away the Australian's advantage in the glamorous eighth round of the 24-race season.

Piastri was runner-up last year as Leclerc became the first Monegasque to win Monaco in the championship era while Norris was fourth and has managed only one past podium appearance, a third place in 2021.

"It's a circuit I enjoy. Last year was a really good weekend for me, so hopefully we can go one better this year," said Piastri after Verstappen's win ended his bid for a fourth successive triumph.

"And then obviously a two-stop race. So, yeah, let’s see. But I'm confident that we’ll be quick."

Monaco can spring surprises, and the fastest car does not always win on a track where overtaking has been nearly impossible, and a mandatory second stop has now been added to try to shake things up.

Twice winner Verstappen, sixth last year, refused to talk up his prospects after the first of a triple-header of races on successive weekends.

"Last year was very difficult for us. I don't expect it to be a lot easier this time around because there's ... a lot of low speed, but we'll see," he said.

Red Bull principal Christian Horner sounded more hopeful.

"I think we're building a bit of momentum, which is important at this stage in the championship," he told reporters.

Ferrari have had just one podium finish this season, Leclerc's third in Saudi Arabia, and Imola highlighted the team's lack of single-lap pace.

The Italian team failed to get either car through to the last 10 at their home circuit on Saturday.

"We expect it to be a challenging weekend. It’s a circuit that will expose our car’s weaknesses," said Leclerc, who has not started higher than third in seven races - still better than seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

"It is very specific and you have to run the car differently than anywhere else, so I hope we will capitalise on that and bring home the best result possible."

Mercedes also had a miserable time in Imola but George Russell's qualifying form could give him a shot at a podium.

"We've been good and consistent in qualifying this season with strong single laps and this will help," he said. "Monaco is one of these races where a lot depends on Saturday and I am confident in how we can perform there."

His rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli will be one of six drivers taking on the challenge of Monaco for the first time in a Formula One car, although all are fully familiar with the layout from junior series.