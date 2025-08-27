McLaren return as favourites to Verstappen's backyard

Formula One ends its August break and goes straight back to the beach at Zandvoort this weekend, with Max Verstappen's rowdy orange army cheering the home Dutch hero against McLaren domination.

McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri and teammate Lando Norris, nine points behind after 14 of 24 races, have finished the last four races one-two.

Norris, triumphant last year in Zandvoort, will be chasing his fourth win in five races.

Few would bet against a fifth successive one-two for the papaya-liveried team as they get back on track after the mandatory summer shutdown, with Zandvoort followed on immediately by Italy's Monza to round out the European season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The atmosphere at the Dutch Grand Prix is always mega. Last year here was special, so I’m hyped to be returning," said Norris, who can take his career tally to 10 wins.

"We're competitive, and ready to continue where we left off, so I'm confident I'll be fighting out front again."

Australian Piastri has six wins to Norris' five this season - with Verstappen on two and without a podium appearance since Canada in June - but he did finish fourth last time out in the Netherlands.

He can be expected to be far more competitive as he and Norris renew what would normally be considered hostilities, with a title at stake, but has so far been a remarkably sporting duel.

Verstappen cannot be counted out either, whatever recent results would suggest.

No driver has a relationship with Zandvoort like the home hero, with the Red Bull driver always starting on the front row and winning from pole in 2021, 2022 and 2023 before having to settle for second last year.

PARTY TIME

Of the 288 Formula One laps raced there in his lifetime, Verstappen has led 200 and his fans have never lacked an excuse for a party.

If he can put his car on pole position again then it is definitely game on.

"It is always a special race for me; the atmosphere is amazing and we always have such great support. Driving past a sea of orange when you are racing is an incredible feeling and I am looking forward to being back," he said.

"It will be a tough race and it looks like the weather might make things tricky but let’s see what happens."

Ferrari, second in the constructors' standings but a mighty 299 points behind McLaren, and Mercedes will also be looking to get in on the action.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton can expect plenty of attention after suggesting in Hungary before the break that he was useless and Ferrari should consider finding a replacement.

The Briton will return well-rested and likely more upbeat.

"There's a lot I've been meditating on," Hamilton posted on Instagram this week in a cryptic message alluding to individual and global issues. "We can't look away. We have to keep going, even when it's difficult."

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur said his team and drivers were recharged and ready for a good weekend.

"That means starting right from qualifying, which is particularly crucial at Zandvoort, given how difficult overtaking can be at this track," he added.