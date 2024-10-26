Logo
Sport

McLaren right of review over Norris penalty rejected
Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 25, 2024 McLaren's Lando Norris during practice REUTERS/Carlos Perez Gallardo

26 Oct 2024 11:45AM
MEXICO CITY : McLaren's petition for a right of review of a stewards' decision that demoted title contender Lando Norris from third to fourth at last weekend's U.S. Grand Prix has been rejected, the governing FIA said on Friday.

Norris was handed a five second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when he overtook Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen four laps from the end of the race.

Stewards recognised at the time that Norris, on the outside, had little alternative other than to leave the track due toVerstappen doing the same.

At a video conference with the stewards on Friday, McLaren first had to establish there was a "significant and relevant new element" which was unavailable when the decision was made.

The stewards decided that the team had failed to do so.

"Accordingly, as there is no relevant new element, the petition is rejected," they said in a written ruling.

The penalty left Norris 57 points behind triple world champion Verstappen, who finished third, with five rounds of the championship remaining including Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix.

McLaren are leading Red Bull by 40 points in the constructors' championship.

Source: Reuters

