Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

McLaren to run AI-generated livery for Formula E finale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

McLaren to run AI-generated livery for Formula E finale

26 Jul 2023 08:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : McLaren will have a livery generated by artificial intelligence on their electric cars for this weekend's London Formula E title-decider in what the Saudi-backed team claimed as a motorsport first.

The artwork, celebrating McLaren's 60th anniversary, used text-to-image AI to process the visions of drivers Rene Rast and Jake Hughes along with four members of sponsor NEOM's graduate development programme.

The visuals were then combined using image-to-image AI and mapped onto the car.

NEOM McLaren said it was a first in an FIA-accredited world championship event.

Formula E will have a new champion this year, with Avalanche Andretti driver Jake Dennis 24 points clear of Envision Racing's Nick Cassidy going into the final two races in London's Docklands.

Dennis, a two times winner in London, would be the first British world champion in the electric city-based series while Cassidy would be the first New Zealander.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.