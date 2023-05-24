Logo
Sport

McLaren to run special Triple Crown livery in Monaco
McLaren to run special Triple Crown livery in Monaco

McLaren to run special Triple Crown livery in Monaco
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race
McLaren to run special Triple Crown livery in Monaco
FILE PHOTO: Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 29, 2022 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during the race REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
24 May 2023 03:29AM
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will have a special 'Triple Crown' livery on their Formula One cars for this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix as part of McLaren's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The Triple Crown refers to the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours races that the British team have won over the years.

McLaren have won 15 times in Monaco since their first success with Frenchman Alain Prost in 1984, the most of any team.

Arrow McLaren will also race with four different special liveries on each of the team’s cars at this year's Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

