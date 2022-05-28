Logo
McLaren say Norris will be fine for Monaco race day
Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 27, 2022 McLaren's Lando Norris in action during practice REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

28 May 2022 08:50PM (Updated: 28 May 2022 08:50PM)
MONACO : Lando Norris will be fine for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix after recovering from tonsillitis, McLaren team boss Andreas Seidl said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old Formula One driver struggled with sickness in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, although he still finished eighth, and has spent this week recovering without media commitments.

Norris was fifth fastest in second practice in Monaco on Friday and sixth on Saturday in the final session before qualifying.

"I would say he's probably still not at 100 per cent but he's not far off," Seidl told reporters.

"It was important that he had some good days of rest with great support from the team doctor and his personal trainer as well.

"He's recovered well and that was great to see and he was on it again yesterday. I think he will be fine for the rest of the weekend."

Norris said on Friday, in a team release, that he was feeling better and had confidence driving the car around the tight, metal fenced city streets.

"We worked our way through our programme, and took it step-by-step, trying to find some small improvements here and there, wherever we could, which was good learning," he said.

Source: Reuters

