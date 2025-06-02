McLaughlin-Levrone impresses in 100m debut in Philadelphia

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ventured beyond her usual 400 metres event, clocking an impressive 11.21 seconds to take second place in her first professional 100 metres flat race at the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia on Sunday.

The American four-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the 400 metres hurdles, accustomed to dominating the one-lap event, found herself beaten by Jamaica's Ackera Nugent, who won in 11.11 seconds.

Nugent's victory completed a weekend double, securing the women's short hurdles group with a perfect 24 points following her success in Saturday's 100 metres hurdles.

American Melissa Jefferson-Wooden scorched the track with a blistering time of 10.73 seconds in the 100 metres, cementing her victory in the short sprints group with 24 points after her 200 metres triumph on Saturday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Meanwhile, Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino dominated the women's long sprints group with 24 points, having won the 200 metres in 22.46 seconds.

Britain's Lina Nielsen also shone, capturing the 400 metres hurdles in 52.60 seconds, while Etiopia Diribe Welteji secured victory in the 800 metres in 1:58.94.

In the men's events, American Kenny Bednarek shaved one-hundredth of a second off his personal best in the 100 metres, finishing in 9.86 seconds and took the short sprints group getting 24 points.

Meanwhile, Olympic silver medallist Josh Kerr from Britain beat gold medallist Cole Hocker by just seven-hundredths of a second in a thrilling 1500 metres race, finishing in 3:34.44.

American Trevor Bassitt provided late drama in the 400 metres hurdles, outduelling Alison dos Santos and Chris Robinson to win in 45.47 seconds. He also won the men's long hurdles group with 20 points.

There were also wins for Americans Trey Cunningham in the short hurdles group 100 metres with a time of 10.36 seconds and Nico Young in the men's 3000 metres in his first Grand Slam Track appearance, while Dominican Alexander Ogando took the men's 200 metres with a time of 20.13 seconds.

The Grand Slam Track season will conclude with its fourth meeting in Los Angeles on June 27-29.