Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

McNulty wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

McNulty wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish

McNulty wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 - Seregno to Bergamo - Italy - May 21, 2023 UAE Emirates' Joao Almeida shakes hands with former cyclist Vincenzo Nibali during the presentation for the maglia bianca jersey on the podium after stage 15 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
McNulty wins stage 15 of Giro d'Italia in sprint finish
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 15 - Seregno to Bergamo - Italy - May 21, 2023 UAE Emirates' Joao Almeida walks out on the podium to receive the maglia bianca jersey after stage 15 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
21 May 2023 11:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates held off Ben Healy and Marco Frigo to win stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday, after a 195km ride from Seregno to Bergamo.

McNulty turned on the afterburners with a perfectly-timed sprint to race past Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) and Frigo (Israel–Premier Tech) in the final 100m to snatch victory.

Healy finished second, ahead of Frigo, who appeared to drop off the pace but exerted a superhuman effort in the home straight to finish inches short of a stage win.

A group of 15 riders, including former Giro d'Italia stage winner Alberto Dainese, built an advantage of over 6:30 after the category one ascent in the first half of the race.

Niccolo Bonifazio (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty) attacked with just under 50km left, but was quickly reeled in with 35km to go by the trio of Healy, Frigo and McNulty, who never looked back.

Monday is a rest day on the Giro. Tuesday's stage 16 is mountainous 203-km ride from Sabbio Chiese to Monte Bondone, with over 5,000 metres of elevation.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.