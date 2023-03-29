McTominay double gives Scotland famous win over Spain

GLASGOW, Scotland: Scotland's Scott McTominay grabbed another brace of goals as they stunned a much-changed Spain side to earn a deserved 2-0 victory in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park on Tuesday (Mar 28) and maintain their perfect start to the campaign.

The win is a first for the Scots over their Iberian opponents since 1984 and ensures they top Group A on six points from two games, while second-placed Spain have three.

McTominay also scored twice off the bench in a 3-0 win over Cyprus on Saturday and was the catalyst for what will go down as a famous win and further entrench manager Steve Clarke’s view that they are a team very much on the up.

New Spain coach Luis de la Fuente made eight changes from the side that beat Norway 3-0 in Malaga at the weekend, and it showed as they battled to get any sustained momentum in the game as their hosts harried and pressed them into numerous errors.

McTominay profited from a Pedro Porro slip to score his first goal, as Andy Robertson picked up possession in the box and played the ball into his path, and then got on the end of an excellent run and cross from Kieran Tierney for number two.

De la Fuente handed a first start to 33-year-old striker Joselu and he hit the crossbar with a header midway through the opening period on a frustrating night for the visitors when tempers at times threatened to boil over.