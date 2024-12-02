Logo
McTominay earns leaders Napoli 1-0 win at Torino
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - December 1, 2024 Napoli's Scott McTominay in action with Torino's Sebastian Walukiewicz REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - December 1, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku in action with Torino's Saul Coco REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - December 1, 2024 General view of Napoli fans during the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - December 1, 2024 Napoli's Scott McTominay celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Torino v Napoli - Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Turin, Italy - December 1, 2024 Napoli's Alex Meret, Leonardo Spinazzola, Amir Rrahmani and Michael Folorunsho celebrate after the match REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
02 Dec 2024 12:10AM
TURIN, Italy : A first-half goal by Scott McTominay earned leaders Napoli a 1-0 win at Torino in Serie A on Sunday to keep them clear at the top of the standings.

The Scotland midfielder found the net around the half-hour mark when he struck a shot powerfully inside the near post after receiving a precise pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli remained top with 32 points, four clear of Atalanta, Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio. Torino are 10th on 16 points.

Champions Inter visit Fiorentina later on Sunday and Atalanta travel to struggling AS Roma on Monday.

Source: Reuters

