Sport

McTominay fires Scotland to 3-0 win over Cyprus in Euro qualifier
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Cyprus - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 25, 2023 Scotland's Andy Robertson and teammates applaud fans after the match REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Cyprus - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 25, 2023 Cyprus' Loizos Loizou in action Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Cyprus - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 25, 2023 Scotland's Scott McTominay scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Cyprus - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 25, 2023 Cyprus' Minas Antoniou in action with Scotland's Callum McGregor and Stuart Armstrong Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group A - Scotland v Cyprus - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 25, 2023 Scotland's Lyndon Dykes comes on as a substitute to replace Che Adams Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
26 Mar 2023 12:12AM (Updated: 26 Mar 2023 12:55AM)
Scotland beat Cyprus 3-0 in their first Euro 2024 Group A qualifier on Saturday after second-half substitute Scott McTominay grabbed a double at Hampden Park.

Backed by a vocal crowd, Scotland dominated the first half and opened the scoring in the 20th minute through an unmarked John McGinn when he fired home at the far post after skipper Andy Robertson's cross was deflected into his path.

The second half was a far less entertaining affair, however, as Scotland failed to build on their advantage. But Steve Clarke's substitutions eventually worked as McTominay doubled the lead in the 87th minute.

Lyndon Dykes headed a high ball into the box into the path of the Manchester United midfielder who controlled it before firing it into the roof of the net from close range.

McTominay then scored again in added time when Cyprus failed to clear a cross into the box, with Robertson laying the ball into the path of the midfielder to score.

To add insult to injury, the visiting side were reduced to 10 men when Nicholas Ioannou received a second yellow card after saying something to the referee.

Scotland next play Spain on Tuesday when Cyprus visit Armenia.

Source: Reuters

