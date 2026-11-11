Logo
Logo

Sport

McTominay says he underwent heart treatment before World Cup opener
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

McTominay says he underwent heart treatment before World Cup opener

McTominay says he underwent heart treatment before World Cup opener

Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Porto v Napoli - Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal - November 4, 2026 Napoli's Scott McTominay during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Rita Franca

11 Nov 2026 01:59AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nov 10 : Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay said on Tuesday that he underwent treatment for a heart issue two days before his country's opening World Cup match against Haiti in June.

• "I had to go and get the shock on my heart," the Napoli player told reporters ahead of Scotland's upcoming Nations League fixtures

• The 29-year-old also underwent a minor heart procedure in September, which forced him to miss the last international window

• McTominay said he has fully recovered and is delighted to be back with the national team

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "That's the most important thing in my life and it always will be, in terms of wanting to come back, prove myself again and make sure that I can go to another level," he said

• Scotland are third in Nations League Group B1 with four points from four matches, three behind Slovenia and eight adrift of leaders Switzerland. They host North Macedonia on November 13 before travelling to Switzerland three days later

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement