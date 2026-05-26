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McTominay’s wonder goal lands on banknote as Scotland mark World Cup return
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McTominay’s wonder goal lands on banknote as Scotland mark World Cup return

McTominay’s wonder goal lands on banknote as Scotland mark World Cup return
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Scotland v Denmark - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 18, 2025 Scotland's Scott McTominay scores their first goal REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
McTominay’s wonder goal lands on banknote as Scotland mark World Cup return
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group C - Scotland v Denmark - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - November 18, 2025 Scotland's Scott McTominay scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
26 May 2026 05:12PM (Updated: 26 May 2026 05:34PM)
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MANCHESTER, England, May 26 : Scotland's long-awaited World Cup return is being marked in unique fashion, with an image of Scott McTominay's goal for the ages appearing on a limited-edition £20 banknote.

The Bank of Scotland has unveiled the note featuring McTominay's jaw-dropping overhead kick in a 4-2 victory over Denmark that sealed Scotland's place at next month's finals, their first appearance since 1998.

Only 100 of the commemorative notes have been produced, with fans able to win them through a series of charity events in the coming weeks.

McTominay's acrobatic opener at Hampden Park in November quickly entered Scottish football folklore as one of the national team's greatest goals, and now takes pride of place alongside an image of the Forth Rail Bridge on the new design.

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The Napoli midfielder said it felt surreal.

"Things like that don't happen often, so to have the opportunity to put obviously a great goal on top of a banknote is something that is a bit surreal to be honest and I'm just extremely proud," McTominay told the BBC.

"I want to go to the World Cup and give a great account of ourselves and show everybody that Scotland is a really good team."

Scotland are in Group C with Haiti, Morocco and Brazil at the World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 and is being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Reuters
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