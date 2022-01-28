Mediacorp to broadcast Beijing Winter Olympic Games

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will bring the action of the Beijing Winter Olympics to Singapore, offering viewers extensive and on-demand coverage of the Games across multiple platforms, including nine channels of dedicated content on its streaming service meWATCH.

Viewers can look forward to watching unique winter sports such as bobsleigh, curling, ice hockey, skating and skiing spanning the three competition zones of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou, as well as both the opening and closing ceremonies on Feb 4 and Feb 20.

The audience in Singapore can "look forward to enjoying the spectacular scenery and thrilling atmosphere of the world-class winter sports action at Beijing 2022", said the company on Thursday (Jan 27).

Nine dedicated channels on meWATCH will be providing coverage of the Winter Olympic Games, including a 24-hour Olympic news channel delivering round-the-clock updates on the latest from Beijing 2022.

They are available free on meWATCH.sg or via the free meWATCH app available on Android TVs, as well as other Smart TVs, iOS and Android devices.

Mediacorp’s Channel 5 will also broadcast live the Games' opening and closing ceremonies on Feb 4 and Feb 20 at 8pm. Daily highlights will also be shown from Feb 5 to Feb 20 at 2pm and at 9.30pm. The daily highlights on Channel 5 will air at 10pm on Feb 10, Feb 11 and Feb 18.

Updates will also be available across the company’s news bulletins, radio stations and digital portals. This includes CNA, TODAY, 8World, Berita Mediacorp and Seithi Mediacorp.

The opening and closing ceremonies, as well as the Games' highlights and winning moments, will also be available on the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel.

Singtel customers can also catch the Games on Singtel TV channels 21 to 23, Singtel TV Go and video streaming platform CAST.

Meanwhile, StarHub Entertainment customers can catch the games on StarHub channels 250 to 252, as well as on their preferred devices with the StarHub TV+ streaming app.