Mediacorp secures rights to broadcast 2026 FIFA World Cup; 28 matches to be shown for free

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will feature 48 participating teams for the first time.

Taking place from Jun 11 to Jul 19, the tournament duration has been extended to 39 days, with the total number of matches increasing from the previous edition's 64 to 104.

Argentina are the defending champions, having beaten France in the 2022 World Cup final.

Apart from this year's tournament, Mediacorp will also cover all 64 matches and the ceremonies of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, as well as a range of additional FIFA events taking place between 2026 and 2028, including the FIFA U-17 World Cup, FIFA U-20 World Cup, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

Mediacorp audiences can also continue to view a curation of football’s greatest moments via FIFA+, a free channel on mewatch.

Featuring 24/7 programming, the channel showcases full-length classic matches, curated highlights, vignettes and "best of" compilations, as well as a selection of FIFA+ titles and documentaries.

"Football has a unique ability to unite communities, inspire individuals, and Mediacorp is proud to be the home of FIFA events from 2026 to 2028," said the company’s chief customer officer Angeline Poh,

"From the opening whistle to the final trophy lift, we look forward to bringing every moment of landmark tournaments to fans across Singapore, fostering shared experiences and creating lasting memories for friends and families."

More details on carriage partners, subscription plans and prices will follow.