Mediacorp to broadcast Tokyo Paralympics

SINGAPORE: Viewers in Singapore will be able to catch Team Singapore in action at the Tokyo Paralympic Games from Aug 24 to Sep 5 on multiple platforms across Mediacorp.

Reddentes Sport, the media rights partner for the Paralympics in Asia, announced a broadcast deal with Mediacorp in a press release on Friday (Aug 20).

Under the deal, Mediacorp will bring live telecasts of the opening and closing ceremonies, daily highlights and coverage of Team Singapore events, where available, for free on its digital entertainment service meWATCH and free-to-air Channel 5.

Highlights of the events will also be available on the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel. Updates will be available on Mediacorp’s news bulletins, radio stations and digital news portals as well.