Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam, Murray given wildcard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam, Murray given wildcard

Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam, Murray given wildcard
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 31, 2022 Russia's Daniil Medvedev gives a speech after the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Medvedev and Sinner withdraw from Rotterdam, Murray given wildcard
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 26, 2022 Italy's Jannik Sinner reacts during his quarter final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Morgan Sette
03 Feb 2022 06:02PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 06:02PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner have withdrawn from next week's ATP 500 event in Rotterdam and will be replaced by former winners Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

World number two Medvedev said that it was too early for him to get back to action following his five-set loss to Rafa Nadal in the Australian Open final last week, while Italian world number 10 Sinner will not travel due to COVID-19.

"Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year. I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of the favourite stops... I look forward to coming back in the future," Medvedev said.

Murray and Tsonga, both of whom recently returned from long-term injury, have been handed wildcards for the event, which begins on Monday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us