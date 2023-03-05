Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick

Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick
ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2023 Russia's Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick
ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2023 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Amr Alfiky
Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick
ATP 500 - Dubai Tennis Championships - The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - March 4, 2023 Russia's Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning his final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Satish Kumar
05 Mar 2023 02:20AM (Updated: 05 Mar 2023 02:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Daniil Medvedev continued his impressive form with a win over compatriot Andrey Rublev in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday, claiming his third title in three weeks.

Defending champion Rublev, bidding for a second straight title in Dubai, was unable to put up much resistance as he was beaten 6-2 6-2 in a battle between childhood friends that lasted just over an hour.

Medvedev, who entered the final having not dropped a set this week, added to last month's titles in Doha and Rotterdam to take his tally to 19 Tour-level titles.

"It is amazing because at the start of the year, it was not perfect. In tennis when you don't win matches you have doubts. Now it just feels better," Medvedev said.

"I was really happy with these three weeks and I am looking forward to the next ones.

"I know Andrey can cause a lot of trouble to everyone on Tour. Every time we play he tries to make me suffer, I try to make him suffer. Today I managed to be on top, but the next match could be a different story."

Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev next travels to the United States where he will look to continue his winning run at Indian Wells from March 19 to April 2.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.